Exboxer Floyd Mayweather has called attention again on social networks, but this time generating a new controversy. The American has shared A video in which his four -year -old grandson appears behind the wheel.

Mayweather has uploaded to his Instagram profile a video in which he goes out with his grandson Kentrelll, four years old, envelopes your legs and driving on public roads. The exboxer asks what they are going to do and the little one says, as he can, that “driving.”

While the fighter takes care of the pedals, the child moves the steering wheel while Mayweather explains how the flashing should put To turn to one side or another.

Aware that in the United States driving without a card is considered a serious crime and can even derive in prison entry, Mayweather has shared it with a nuance: “Teaching my grandson how to drive in another country”. However, they don’t say where.