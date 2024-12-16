The Portuguese goalkeeper is evolving from his shoulder injury and it is considered that he may force himself to be there on Sunday or that he may wait until the start of 2025.



12/16/2024



Updated at 10:07 p.m.





Rui Silvagoalkeeper of the Real Betiscould return to the squad list for this Sunday’s duel against Rayo Vallecano corresponding to the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Portuguese goalkeeper is almost recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the warm-up against Barcelona for which he missed that match and the subsequent ones against Petrocub and Villarreal, but now it will be evaluated whether it is worth it for him to force himself to be in that duel or wait to return in better conditions for the first duels of 2025, either in the Cup against Huesca on January 4 or in LaLiga against Valladolid, on the 11th.

The fact is that the tests carried out last week to Rui Silva in the shoulder after suffering discomfort in that joint minutes before the start of the duel against Barcelona, ​​for which he was announced as a starter, they determined that the injury was not serious and that he could be back in a short time. new with his companions. He has been adding separate training sessions and it is expected that this week he will be able to integrate with the group to make more goals and his competition against Rayo is not clear.

In any case, Betis do not want to take risks nor are they in a hurry given that Fran Vieites’ performance against Barcelona and Villarreal has been positive and it is not necessary for Rui Silva to force. Pellegrini will decide when both are fully fit who will be the team’s starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the season, since to date he had distributed the roles in the three competitions: Rui Silva for LaLiga, Vieites in the Cup and Adrianat the Conference.

Thus, the Betic infirmary is emptying after the recoveries of Johnny Cardoso and Isco, who already have quality minutes in the rotation, and with Fornals aiming to return to the squad either against HJK Helsinki on Thursday or on Sunday with Rayo . Only players like this will be left in the lurch Mendy, who is expected in mid-January, Bellerín, Marc Roca and William Carvalho.