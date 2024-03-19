













The games that will come to Xbox Game Pass during the last days of March. Among them we have Diablo IV, which would be the first Activision-Blizzard title to reach this service after the high-profile purchase that was completed in 2023.

Of course Diablo IV It is not the only Xbox Game Pass addition for these days of March. Here we leave you a list with the titles, the available systems and the dates of the rest of the new features in the catalog. There are several hidden gems that are sure to catch your attention.

Lightyear Frontier (cloud, Xbox Series X/S console, PC) – March 19

MLB The Show 2024 (cloud and console) – March 19

The Quarry (cloud and console) – March 20

Evil West (cloud, console and PC) – March 21

Terra Invicta (previous on PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (console and PC) – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (cloud, console and PC) – March 28

Open Roads (cloud, console and PC) – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended (cloud, Xbox Series X/S console and PC) – April 1

F1 23 (cloud via EA Play) – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (cloud, console and PC) – April 2

Those are all the surprises that Xbox Game Pass It has us prepared for the remainder of March and the beginning of April. Don't forget that the only thing you need to play any of these is a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. Which one will they lower?

