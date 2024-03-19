The games that will come to Xbox Game Pass during the last days of March. Among them we have Diablo IV, which would be the first Activision-Blizzard title to reach this service after the high-profile purchase that was completed in 2023.
Of course Diablo IV It is not the only Xbox Game Pass addition for these days of March. Here we leave you a list with the titles, the available systems and the dates of the rest of the new features in the catalog. There are several hidden gems that are sure to catch your attention.
- Lightyear Frontier (cloud, Xbox Series X/S console, PC) – March 19
- MLB The Show 2024 (cloud and console) – March 19
- The Quarry (cloud and console) – March 20
- Evil West (cloud, console and PC) – March 21
- Terra Invicta (previous on PC) – March 26
- Diablo IV (console and PC) – March 28
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (cloud, console and PC) – March 28
- Open Roads (cloud, console and PC) – March 28
- Ark: Survival Ascended (cloud, Xbox Series X/S console and PC) – April 1
- F1 23 (cloud via EA Play) – April 2
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (cloud, console and PC) – April 2
Those are all the surprises that Xbox Game Pass It has us prepared for the remainder of March and the beginning of April. Don't forget that the only thing you need to play any of these is a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. Which one will they lower?
