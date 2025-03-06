Alcohol, oxygenated peroxide, iodized povidone, chlorhexidine… They are a classic of homemade kit to disinfect small wounds. But do you know what indications and limitations each one has? The so -called antiseptics are chemical substances that, when applied to the skin, mucous membranes or wounds, eliminate or stop the growth of pathogenic germs preventing them from becoming infected. But from the Spanish Society of Primary Care Pharmacists (SEFAP) they warn that in many cases there is a lack of information about their proper use.

«Many people do not know that there are different types of antiseptics, each with their own indications and limitations. In addition, it is important to follow the use patterns for Avoid problems such as skin irritation or product inefficiency Due to an incorrect application. Therefore, it is always advisable to read the instructions and, in case of doubt consulting with a healthcare professional, ”explains Blanca Basagoiti, a member of the Patient and Citizenship Committee of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Pharmacists (SEFAP), from where they have developed an explanatory infographic.

Among the most commonly used antiseptics are hydrogen peroxideand the alcohol. From the SEFAP they point out that the first is irritative, acts against healthy skin tissues, can delay healing and has a very brief action time. Regarding alcohol, its current use is not recommended to cure wounds (only on intact skin before injections, punctures or extractions). «Alcohol, although it is a rapid effect antiseptic and acts on a large number of microorganisms, is not recommended for wound disinfection, because it is very irritative and dry the skin being able to damage the tissues. In addition, it is an flammable product and the container has been closed and protected from high temperatures and light, ”says Basagoiti.

In the case of the Yodada Povidonewhose effects are maintained a maximum of 3 hours, should not be used in newborns, during pregnancy, breastfeeding, in people with thyroid disorders or large wounds.









From SEFAP, they point to the chlorhexidine as the most recommended antiseptic for the treatment of healthy or eroded skin, as well as superficial wounds and minor burns. «Chlorhexidine has certain advantages over other antiseptics. It is active in front of multiple pathogenic germs and, being transparent, allows you to see well the evolution of the wounds. Its start of action is fast, it begins in about 15-30 seconds and Its effects are maintained between 6 hours and 48 hours. In addition, there are few described cases of skin and mucous irritation, its absorption through the skin is minimal and, therefore, produces few systemic reactions, ”argues the Primary Care Pharmaceutical.

Guidelines to cure a wound well

The first thing is to correctly clean the wound or healthy skin with neutral soap and water. Then we will use the antiseptic, which is important to follow the instructions for use, so as not to use an insufficient or excessive amount, and let it act enough time. Although it seems a boviety, you should not use an expired antiseptic or mix different antiseptics. Not fulfilling the guidelines, the expert points out, “it can lead to problems such as skin irritation or the ineffectiveness of the antiseptic.”

The SEFAP spokeswoman also highlights the importance of the correct storage of these substances. «It is recommended Do not save antiseptics in places like kitchen or bathroomsince they are areas with changes in temperature and humidity that can degrade the product and reduce its effectiveness. Nor is it recommended to preserve them so that they are exposed to direct light or within reach of children, ”he concludes.