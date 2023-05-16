Usa, Giuliani’s former assistant: “Insults fueled by alcohol”

Rudy Giuliani allegedly had the habit of asking his former assistant to perform oral sex on him, while the former mayor of New York he was on the phone with some people, including the former president Donald Trump. She told it Noelle Dunphyformer assistant to Giuliani, in 69 pages of indictments filed in state court of manhattan, New York. The former mayor, according to his accuser“he let himself go to insults fed from alcohol and which included sexist, racist and anti-Semitic references”. This behavior, she claims, had made the “unbearable” work environment. Dunphy was fired in January 2021, without getting paid. The former assistant asked now 10 million dollars compensation, including unpaid wages. Former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly offered the grace in exchange for two million dollars that the lawyer “would later split” with the tycoon.

Read also: US, conservative women will decide the fate of the “bad guy” Trump

Read also: Mexico, new wave of migrants. Biden like Trump: send soldiers

Noelle supports it Dunphy, Giuliani’s former assistant, in the 69-page complaint filed in New York state court, along with a $10 million claim for sexual abuse and unpaid wages. There woman accuses him of “power abusesexual abuse, salary embezzlement and other misconducts”, all crimes allegedly committed when she worked for him, between 2019 and 2021. Giuliani would have asked her if she knew anyone who had need a “sorry”a provision of clemency individual decided by the president of the United States, in exchange for two million dollars. “Trump and I – he would have said – let’s do half way“. According to what was reported in the complaint, Giuliani would have told her to “find individuals interested in the pardon” but “without going through the official channels”, that is, through the Office of the Proceedings Procedure, because in that case the file could become public under the Freedom of Information Act.

Subscribe to the newsletter

