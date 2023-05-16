Chapter 219 of “In the background there is room” surprised more than one with a scene starring Joel Gonzales. While in his room, ‘Charo’s’ son decided to use artificial intelligence to come up with a new battle phrase after losing a fight against ‘Mike’ Miller. His popular “cua cua cua cua” can no longer be used after the victory of Anita Miller’s son.

Sitting in his room, “Jaimito’s” brother picked up his cell phone and decided to use the famous tool, but was disappointed, since it presented him with familiar and somewhat strange sounds. Also, he heard the famous phrase from him, that he can’t use anymore. VIDEO: America TV

