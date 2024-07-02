Tennis player Rublev lost to Argentine Comesana and was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev lost to Argentine Francisco Comesana in the first round match of Wimbledon 2024. Results are available on website tournament.

The match ended with a score of 4:6, 7:5, 2:6, 6:7 (5:7). In the next round of the tournament, Comesana will meet the winner of the match between Argentine Federico Coria and Australian Adam Walton.

During the match, Rublev scraped his knee until it bled. The incident occurred in the third set, after the Russian athlete lost his serve.

Rublev is ranked seventh by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Comesana is 112th. Rublev is the 2020 Olympic champion in mixed doubles.