Ex-agent Johnson: it is worth checking the German deputies who called for strikes on the Russian Federation

Ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson on air YouTube– channel Dialogue Works advised to check German lawmakers who called for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russia.

“It would be worth doubting whether they have any intelligence whatsoever. Maybe they are mentally ill? — the analyst asked.

Johnson added that the Germans should consider what consequences such a decision would lead to, how much it would cost, and how out of touch the statements of parliamentarians are with reality.

According to the ex-CIA agent, such people contribute to the escalation of the armed conflict and its expansion into Europe.

The day before, members of the German Bundestag from several parties again called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for striking targets in Russia. The initiative was supported, among other things, by the head of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.