Until recently Rick and Morty and Batman: The Animated Series had nothing in common. However, that changed on August 30, when Adult Swim released a trailer for the former recreating the latter’s iconic intro sequence.

That’s what you can see in the videos on YouTube and Twitter that accompany this article. To achieve greater similarity, the dark setting of the Dark Knight’s adventures is present.

A couple of characters from Rick and MortyMr. Poopy Butthole and Mr. Meeseeks, represent the criminals that appear in Batman: The Animated Serieswhile the role of this superhero falls to Rick Sanchez. Only to get rid of them he uses a weapon that Bruce Wayne’s alter ego has never had.

It is at the end of the video that we can see that Rick is not alone. He is actually accompanied by Morty Smith, his grandson. Yes, as if he were Robin, although he does not appear in the original introduction.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Batman: The Animated Series is a creation of Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The show premiered on August 4, 1992, and ended its run on December 22, 1995, with 85 episodes.

Interestingly, the final twenty episodes have a different name, and that is The Adventures of Batman and Robin due to the appearance of the latter. Rick and Morty It has a lot of fans but it’s hard to say if it has reached the level of this series.

Batman: The Animated Series marked an era in animation based on DC Comics characters and was just the beginning of much that would follow. It also added Harley Quinn to the Batman franchise as one of its most popular characters.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

Batman: The Masked Manwhich is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, seeks to recover some of its spirit. As for Rick and Morty, it is expanding more and more, even into the world of anime.

If you want to know more about this series, find out if Pokémon exist in its universe and the origin of Evil Morty. Apart from Rick and Morty We have more information about animated series at TierraGamer.