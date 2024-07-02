South Korea.- A TikTok video has captured the attention of football fans and coffee lovers by showing an America Football Club-themed cafe in South Korea.

TikTok user @nanixdani shared her tour of this unique café, which quickly went viral.

Club Americaone of the most recognized teams in Mexico and founded on October 12, 1916, has a legion of fans around the world. This fact was made evident when the video of the young woman in the cafeteria decorated with the yellow and blue colors, and several Club América logos, was widely disseminated.

In the video, which includes the Anthem of America Themed decorations can be seen as background music, ranging from uniforms to chairs and products such as thermoses. The surprise and enthusiasm of social media users was not long in coming, generating an avalanche of comments.

“And there’s no Chivas?” joked one userin reference to another popular Mexican soccer team.

However, it is a collaboration of the place and they change the theme / Photo: Capture

However, in the comments of the video, it was clarified that this is not a permanent cafe, but a store by designers called NVL CRCK. These designers launched a collection inspired by Club Américaand the theme of the establishment changes periodically with new temporary collaborations.

TikTok users reacted to the video / Photo: Capture

Video: Club America-inspired cafe in South Korea

