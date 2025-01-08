Rubén Doblas, known throughout the world as The Rubius, has partially won his court battle with the Tax Agency. And, in a recent ruling, still appealable, the National Court has the sanction was canceled that was imposed on him, although he has confirmed that he incorrectly channeled his income through his company, between 2015 and 2016.

According to the ruling, the content creator turned to a company called Snofokk SL -previously, Rubius OMG-, of which he owned 98.7 percent, to declare his income through it, in such a way that, between 2015 and 2016, he paid less of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) than what would have corresponded to him if he did it as a natural person.

Thus, the first resolutions that agreed with the Treasury came from the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), which condemned the youtuberin 2023, to be paid almost 73,000 euros for defrauding, based on his tax returns in 2013 and 2014, years in which Rubius reached one million subscribers on YouTube.

However, the tax inspection did not stop there and, delving into the company’s 2015 accounts, it discovered a notable increase in its income, in line with its successful career as one of the most important content creators in our country: 938,000 euros in 2015 to more than two million in 2016, just three years later.

Justice withdraws the sanction

For his part, the youtubercurrently resident in Andorra, invoiced the company another 459,000 euros and 808,000 euros, respectively, for its own services, which represents half of what it had actually generated and which would result in a undue tax savings having paid a large part of the income through Corporate Tax, whose tax is lower than Personal Income Tax.

The Tax Agency considered that Rubius paid taxes through an irregular business network as he did not have the material or human means necessary to provide his services, which did not transcend his physical person, nor did he provide substantial added value. A lack of “operational independence” which, however, has not prevented the National Court from partially upholding the appeal filed by the youtuber.





In this sense, the Justice annulled the sanction for serious infraction that the Treasury imposed on Rubius for, supposedly, having failed to comply with his obligation to provide adequate documentation. “It is one thing to incorrectly apply a valuation method and It’s quite another thing if the documentation is incomplete,” reads the sentence, which exempts the youtuber to pay the fine, estimated at 15% of the corrected amounts, between 160,000 and 350,000 euros, according to Informal.

However, the National Court, echoing the arguments of the Treasury, has reiterated the settlement agreement issued by it, which forces the content creator to assume a significant tax debt, although, for the moment, there is no firm resolution about the exact amount of what Rubius underpaid in his personal income tax, in 2015 and 2016.