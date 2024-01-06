Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 14:51

The Brazilian men's football team will no longer be led on an interim basis by coach Fernando Diniz. On Friday (6), one day after returning to the presidency of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues He communicated his decision to Diniz, in a telephone conversation. Although the CBF has not yet published an official note about the coach's departure – there is a lack of definition of bureaucratic issues related to the dismissal – the news of the dismissal and excerpts of the dialogue between Ednaldo and Diniz were anticipated by the entity's press office.

“The decision was informed to coach Fernando Diniz by the president himself, when he thanked him for the work he did and explained the reasons for bringing forward the process of choosing a definitive coach”, detailed the CBF press office. “Diniz’s departure is due to the results of the selection, which were not as expected,” said one of the sources interviewed by Reuters. Brazil is currently in an uncomfortable sixth place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.”

Related news:

In the six games in charge of the Brazilian team, Diniz accumulated three defeats, one draw and two wins. At the same time, he continued coaching Fluminense, with which he was champion of the Copa Libertadores last year.

See also UN: there are 165 million more poor people in the world after three years of crisis Dorival Júnior, coach of São Paulo, appears as the most likely to take command of the Brazilian team – Reuters/Ivan Alvarado/Rights Reserved

According to the Reuters Agency, now the most likely to take over the technical command of the national team is Dorival Júnior, coach of São Paulo, champion of the Copa do Brasil in the past. Since March last year, Ednaldo Rodrigues' favorite to take over the Brazilian team was Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, from Real Madrid, but he renewed his contract with the Spanish club on December 29th.

“Ednaldo has already opened conversations with the president of São Paulo, Júlio Casares, to express his interest in Dorival Júnior. “He explained that he was in a hurry and wanted Dorival right away because of the start of the season. Júlio stated that he was going to talk to Dorival and that the situation will be resolved by Monday,” revealed sources interviewed by Reuters.

* With information from Reuters