Louis de la Fuente, Spanish national coach, apologized this Friday at a press conference held at the RFEF headquarters for his applause in the Assembly for the speech of Luis Rubialesfor some “unjustifiable facts”, distancing himself from some “values” that he said do not represent him, stating that he will “always” be “by the side of equality and respect.”

“I have received harsh criticism, which is totally deserved. I am sorry and I apologize. These are unjustifiable facts. I went to the Assembly convinced that it was a formal act of farewell to a president and it turned out to be the complete opposite. I was not prepared. These gestures they do not represent my values ​​or the way of acting in life. I have always been on the side of equality and respect. In my 26 years as a coach, I have always had an impeccable behavior”, he said at the beginning while reading a prepared text .

More clarifications

Luis de la Fuente assured that he has not valued the resignation, despite his total regret for the applause for Rubiales’ speech, feeling the support of the Territorials and the interim president, Pedro Rocha.

“In a statement I censored the position at the awards ceremony with Jenni, but I think I do not have to resign, I have to apologize. I made an inexcusable human error that right now, if I could go back, I would not commit again. I have always been on the side of equality and respect. We all have to improve in terms of equality, of course I am the first, and we are in that process,” he said.

De la Fuente asked that he be judged by the results of the Spanish team, with the “pressure” with which he said he felt “comfortable”, away from other sources.

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

“When values ​​and principles are questioned, it generates concern and tension in me. Being questioned about the results.”

“I do not justify anything, because it is unjustifiable. I try to expose and explain the context in which it occurs, the situation in which some of us found ourselves. I lived it overwhelmed, I didn’t know how to live up to it and I couldn’t control those emotions. When I saw him later on the cameras, I don’t recognize myself. I did an analysis in another perspective. At first, inside the forest, one only sees branches, and when separated, one sees reality and dimension,” he explained.

