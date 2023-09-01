A foreigner, from India, achieved his dream of meeting one of his favorite singers from Corazón Serrano: Lesly Eagle. The boy named Sunny has a unique taste for cumbia and all Peruvian music.

According to the publication on the India – Peru Culture Shock page, Sunny went to one of Corazón Serrano’s concerts a long time ago with the hope of seeing Lesly Águila; she even carried a sign. However, on that date the singer was not present. After the passage of time, The foreigner was able to meet Lesly Águila and even managed to take a picture with her in Tacna. This is because the group made a presentation in that city. In this regard, dozens of followers reacted on Facebook: “How lucky!”, “Lucky Sunny who managed to meet her favorite artist”, “Lesly is super simple”, “How beautiful”.

