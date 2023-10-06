Thursday, October 5, 2023
Sweden | Aftonbladet: NATO explosives experts could help Sweden fight gang violence

October 5, 2023
Military alliance NATO explosives experts could help the Swedish police in combating gang violence, says a Swedish NATO officer Raffe Thein Aftonbladetfor the magazine. Thein works at the roadside bomb disposal training center in Madrid, Spain.

Explosives have been the most used weapons in gang violence in Sweden. Of the countries where there is no war, only Mexico has more explosions than Sweden, said the criminologist Ardavan Khoshnood news agency for TT in September.

In Sweden, the defense forces have been assigned to help the police in the fight against criminal gangs.

