Agreement between the Municipality, Region and Sangiuliano: tasks divided at the Teatro di Roma

Regarding the Teatro di Roma ''I don't want to stir up controversy, I hope common sense prevails, I try to remain calm''. The mayor of Rome said it two days ago Roberto Gualtieri guest of the 'Corriere delle città': “It appears to be basic common sense that fundamental choices are made in a spirit of sharing. It cannot be thought that the Theater of Rome is governed against Rome”.

And in the end there was sharing. As Repubblica reports, “at the Teatro di Roma there will be a seat for everyone. After the right-wing blitz to impose the general and artistic director, after a week of tensions with the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri who wanted to take the matter to court, an agreement was finally found.”

According to Repubblica, “the foundation's statute will be amended so that a general director and an artistic director can be appointed. Two distinct figures to make everyone happy: on the one hand the Ministry of Culture and the Lazio Region which at this point will most likely confirm Luca De Fusco as artistic director of the Argentina theater, India theater, Torlonia theater and when it reopens, also the Valle theater . On the other hand, the Municipality of Rome will have its revenge and will be able to call on the general manager Onofrio Cutaia, known as Ninni, who has a more managerial profile”.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

