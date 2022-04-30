The Almeria visit This Saturday (8:30 p.m.) The Plantation to settle in direct ascent and continue adding points for the final figure given by the objective. It is what Rubi came for a year ago. The rojiblanco coach makes a more than positive assessment of all these months, waiting to celebrate in a few weeks one of the greatest milestones in the history of sport in Almeria. The Vilasarense coach highlights the group and the union that exists in the locker room, not trusting a strong Burgos in El Plantío.

Assessment of your first year: “We arrived on April 28 with the illusion of trying to give the bell in May and try to climb. We had to adapt to the club, footballers and situations experienced. Fifteen bad minutes in Girona threw everything to the ground, but it helped us to get to know everyone well That helped us not to start the preseason from scratch. When it’s good, you generate a minimum of things going well for you. Leaving out January, which I would erase if I could, the year has been wonderful in every way. There were problems to solve as well. , but the year is worth it and we just need to put the icing on the cake”.

Collective: “We have a recognizable game idea, we are more about attacking than defending, but we have influenced the defensive aspect and I prefer the growth of many footballers. Some have definitely exploded and all have contributed a lot. We are a strong team. Without the adversities in January and those four or five points that we could have we would almost be there, but there are complicated rivals. We have the entire squad available and you couldn’t ask for better”.

The Plantation: “Of 18 teams that have gone, they have only won three in Burgos and no one has scored two goals there. Burgos is a very recognizable team that makes it very difficult for the rival to play and it is difficult to find spaces to attack them. Their set pieces are a show. The game will not be final because if we don’t win, we would still have a life, but we would lose the opportunity to get to Amorebieta to open a new stage. If we manage to win the next one and the next one, confidence will be gone. it will be possible to escape. There are important teams that have come out of there beaten. Footballers are playing contracts and image. Today the eyes of all the organizations are focused on normal sporting situations. We can win by playing a good game”.

Psychology: “I try to be realistic, I don’t see any of the upcoming games as easy and the footballer knows it. This Saturday’s could be very, very important, not definitive. I rack my brain at a motivational level with the players and I’ve lost a little that demand”.

Eleven: “I have a work group that gives everything in each training session and in some positions there is a very even level and I like to encourage that. Everyone is rowing and whoever does not start from the start does not take it as a punishment because they know that can go back in. It’s not on a whim.”

Appiah: “I’m very happy with Appiah, we’ve made a lot of progress with him, he’s improved a lot. Last week he got up from his nap on game day with a fever of 38 and that’s why we used him a little. Even so, he came out those minutes and he helped us a lot. He’s a player to keep in mind because of his spectacular speed and he’s improved a lot with the ball, now he loses very few balls. He still has to look a little harder for the goal”.

Superstition: “As a child and young man I was very superstitious, until one day I realized that I was doing cinnamon. I understand that everyone has their rituals, but I completely abandoned them, zero.”

Almería will begin the playoffs for promotion to the RFEF Second Division on May 8 at the Francisco Muñoz Pérez Stadium. The town of Estepona will be the neutral venue where those of Óscar Fernández, fourth classified in group IX of the RFEF Third Division, will be measured, and Marbella, third and one of the favorites. The rojiblanco subsidiary must win, since in the event of a tie at the end of extra time, the Marbella team would go through as they finished in a better position during the regular phase of the championship. The winner will face the winner of the tie between Huétor Tájar and Atlético Malagueño on the same stagehaving to play the winner of that second round a third and final against a rival from another group, the venue for the third round still to be determined.