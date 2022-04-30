Saturday Essay Elli Järnefelt grew up in a famous artist family and died tragically, but why haven’t we heard just about anything about her?

Both the novels and the history are full of interesting characters next to the heroes and on the outskirts of the actual events. Many of them would deserve their own story, journalist Suvi Ahola believes.

There is an attic hidden crazy wife. There is a butler who will be forgotten at the mansion when it is sold. There is a lighthouse keeper who returns to work after recovering from a burnout.

The literature is full of them: side characters who sometimes start to interest the reader even more than the heroes.

Personally, I’ve been contemplating a British classic lately DH Lawrencen Lady Chatterley’s lover (1928) daughter, the fruit of the tumultuous, unfortunate marriage of the guardian Mellors and the wife who had already divorced him. The little girl scoffs in a couple of scenes, but no more is told about her.

However, he managed to arouse my curiosity. I wonder how Mellors will treat his child. Does the love she feels for Lady Chatterley reach her daughter as well?

What about the girl’s feelings for her father? After all, she grows up with Mellors with a bitter mother in a mining village in early 20th-century England, and is sure to hear more about the erratic love of her father and lady.

She could very well be the protagonist of her own novel – a bit like the “crazy wife” I mentioned at the beginning.

Charlotte Brontën Home teacher novel (1847) a tragic bystander, Mr and Mrs Rochester’s wife, once had his very own fictional story Jean Rhysin in the novel That’s where the Sargasso Sea (1966).

Interesting side people is also in real life, and novels written about them are called biofiction. The popularity of the species is growing all the time.

Spouse of the President Sylvi Kekkonen was an outsider alongside her husband, but starring Johanna Venhon in the novel The first woman (2019). Maggie O’Farrellin newly published in Finnish Hamnet (Finnish) Arja Kantele) says William Shakespearen of a boy who died young.

My suggestion for biofiction is Elli Järnefelt (1867–1901), one of the children of a significant Finnish family of culture and artists in the 19th century. As far as I know, no such thing has been written about him yet.

He remained in an obvious side role in his family, as perhaps in his life in general. Material could be found in the story, however, as there are many documentaries about the dramatic life of the whole family. In addition, Elli Järnefelt has come across a number of memoirs and non-fiction books in recent years.

Most seem to think about him Merete Mazzarella and Riitta Konttinen.

Mazzarella brings him out fresh Purple moment in his work, which commemorates the author’s late brother Martin Schreckiäbut family dynamics and sibling relationships in general are also considered.

Mazzarella takes Elli’s brother as a reference Arvid Järnefeltin (1861-1932) My parents’ novel (1928–30), in which the author tells especially about his parents, a noble woman from St. Petersburg Elisabethista and a Finnish officer, later a governor Alexanderista.

A novel by my parents Mazzarella considers “a rare open description of a marriage and family at the time”. Järnefelt’s home was phenomena, promoting Finnish culture, but at the same time emotionally poor.

The relationship between mother and father was so cold in the end that they didn’t even talk to each other but used their children as mediators of their messages.

Children in the family was nine. Not everyone In my parents’ novel a lot to tell, and Mazzarella ponders the reasons for that, too.

His sister Ellin Arvid Järnefelt barely mentions. More is said about the brothers Kasperista, About Armas and Eerosta and two other adult sisters Merge and Only.

The brothers became notables: a critic and translator from Kasper, a composer from Armas and a painter from Eero. Aino married a composer Jean Sibelius and Liidakin became engaged to a phenom journalist Juhana Messman but died before the wedding.

Elli, who became neither a cultural influencer nor such a spouse, is overlooked, and Mazzarella wonders, as emotionally accurate and open as My parents’ novel otherwise it is.

Was the sister really so invisible to her brother? Or was it a matter of shame and guilt?

Arvidhan could have said the sister committed suicide. Elli Järnefelt was a little over 30 years old, on a lonely train ride in July 1901.

Mazzarella has more information about Elli Järnefelt, as she dived back in the 2010s when she wrote a biography of Finland’s first female professor, a historian Alma Söderhprogramm.

For this Elli Järnefelt was a friend whom Söderhjelm met in Paris in the 1890s. The women lived in the same boarding house and spent a lot of time together.

In his memoirs, Söderhjelm says that Elli seemed elegantly worldly, albeit fragile and delicate. He boasted about his talented family but belittled himself. He had come to Paris to study the language and to civilize, though not very purposefully.

When Elli received a telegram in 1896 telling of her father’s death, she collapsed completely, and friends had to take care of her and her luggage on the way home.

According to Alma Söderhjelm, this incited in Elli “a neurological disease that developed in an increasingly worrying direction in the following years”.

childhood home the oppressive mood could have affected Elli Järnefelt’s lack of basic safety and self-esteem. Even the two little sisters died early.

Art historian and non-fiction writer Riitta Konttinen talks about this in her biography of Elli’s sister Aino. There is also talk of Järnefelt’s family dynamics, for example, how Aino seemed to be closer to her father, Elli.

There was also grief in love. Before traveling to Paris, Elli socialized with the founder of Päivälehti Eero Erkon but the relationship broke down.

So the latest Erkko researcher Reetta Hänninen as according to Riitta Konttinen, the reason was precisely in Elli, but the solution to the difference may also have been influenced by Elisabeth’s mother’s reluctance towards Erkko, which she expressed in her letters.

The difference led to depression, from which Elli Järnefelt no longer recovered. He worked as a teacher and took a foster son, but life with this did not work out. At the beginning of the 20th century, Elli was also treated in a sanatorium.

The suicide was still a surprise to family members. He had not realized the seriousness of Elli’s condition or his determination: when he left Vyborg by train to spend the summer with his brother, he took a tarred rope, left the station at Tali, went to the forest and hung up.

Like Riitta Konttinen writes, mental health problems were not foreign to the Järnefeltie family or those close to them. The Finnish civilization suffered from mood swings and depression, and many were treated in mental hospitals.

Of course, it has been written about the world, but I still think that all aspects of our culture and art, even the dark, are not yet very well known.

How it was grown – and raised! – as artists? What were the boundaries and the climate of attitudes in the families? What was it like to be an adult woman and still be completely dependent on a childhood home? On whose terms was the art made, who had to sacrifice and be crushed?

More research is needed on this all the time, including an interdisciplinary text, as well as a text aimed at the general public.

It can be narrative, interpretive non-fiction but also wise and immersive fiction that fills the gaps in history with imagination and gives its own space and voice to bystanders like Elli Järnefelt as well.

