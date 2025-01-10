01/10/2025



Updated at 11:31 a.m.





Ruben Vargasfirst signing of the winter market Sevilla FCthis living your first hours as a new player from Nervion with total normality. After arriving yesterday at noon in Seville, passing the relevant medical examinations and signing the documents that will unite the former Augsburg player and the Sevilla club until 2029, the entity has made his incorporation official this Friday morning, a day in which exercised for the first time along with his new teammates under the orders of the coach, García Pimienta.

Vargas has participated in the group dynamics since the beginning of the training.being very close to him his compatriot, the Swiss international Djibril Sowwho has acted as a cicerone in his first steps in the Cisneros Palacios sports city.

The coach himself has also been very much on top of Rubén Vargaswho has seen his requests for a winger fulfilled after the departure of Ocampos in the summer, a position in the squad that was not filled, and after the retirement of Jesús Navas.

In another order of things, in the last training session before Sevilla – Valencia, García Pimienta saw how Chidera Ejuke has been present in a new session under the orders of the Catalan coach. Also have participated with the group players who are on the starting ramp, such as Boat and Montiel.Nianzou and Iheanacho, the only casualties in this Friday’s session.