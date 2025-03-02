In the wide scenario of the technology application to the agri -food industry, the electric pulses (PEF) suppose an innovative technique (based on electroporation) to process food (located between two electrodes) by high voltage pulses to modify the cells in order to increase quality, conservation and efficiency, without affecting the taste (or texture). A whole range of properties that apply to very different types of products and that also contributes to the era of sustainability by reducing energy consumption. Despite its benefits, projects were initiated by various entities that have not continued, with exceptions such as work such as work in the University Institute of Mixed Agrifood Research of Aragon (Research Group ‘New Food Processing Technologies’ of the University of the University of Zaragoza). From his laboratory, Javier Raso, Professor of Food Technology of the Department of Animal Production and Food Science of the Veterinary Faculty of the University of Zaragoza, and principal researcher of this initiative, comments how they have been studying this technology for more than 20 years. Although in the beginning there were doubts about its viability at the industrial level, the technological advance has allowed its implementation in the food industry, with equipment capable of processing several tons of product per hour. revalidating its role of great economic engine with a consolidated international vocation, it highlights benefits such as the elimination of microorganisms responsible for the deterioration of food at lower temperatures than those used in pasteurization, so its sensory and nutritional quality is better preserved. Efficient, sustainable «in a context (points) where the industry seeks more sustainable processes, this technology also helps reduce energy consumption in cases such as the extraction of compounds of interest from the cellular interior or the improvement of processes such as peeling and cutting. Our group has been a pioneer in applying this technology in the treatment of grapes to improve the extraction of polyphenols to make red wine and in olives processing to increase oil production performance ». As a result of these investigations, the International Wine Organization (OIV) approved in 2020 the use of the PEF in wineries, and several oil mills already incorporate this technique. An authentic ‘work in progress’, as the researcher points out: «We are exploring new applications of the PEF, such as the inactivation of parasites in food, particularly anisakis in fish, and the microbiological decontamination of wine as an alternative to the use of sulfites». Within the framework of the circular economy, they use this technology to extract yeast protein used in the elaboration of wine and beer, “as alternative protein sources to those of animal origin from by-products of the food industry.” Electric pulse technology, knowing how waste generated in wine production can be used in a more sustainable and efficient way ». Puntototro technology Example of development, in this international case, is the performance of the Bühler company, present in 140 countries, including Spain. They have the implementation of Stellar patented technology, which uses these electric fields to enhance the germination of cells without altering them. This happens in processes such as those related to the malted (process applied to cereal grains): «Traditionally (comment from Bühler), these processes can be a lot of time and resources, especially since the current industry faces increasing challenges due to the costs of energy and raw materials. Our revolutionary Stellar technology has been developed to optimize processes and improve efficiency. A scalable action, from the Gemini model (on a small scale) to La Taurus, for industrial needs with the greatest draft. In any case, examples in progress to ensure that innovation increases efficiency in food treatment.

#Electrical #impulses #medium #cooking #revolution