The capital's schools completely switched to using electronic diaries and magazines back in 2012. The system has undergone many changes: from lesson schedules to group conversations and statuses. From 2024, a new electronic diary based on the “My School” system will be launched in all regions of the country. Thus, in addition to the electronic journal, video lessons for preparing for exams have become available, a large library that corresponds to the school curriculum, chats and video calls have been introduced. The system is connected in many regions and cities throughout the country, including the Kaluga region and Yekaterinburg. Schools in Tatarstan also switched to the updated “Electronic education of the Republic of Tatarstan”. Details on how to register in your personal account and what other opportunities an electronic diary will open for a child are in the Izvestia article.

What is the My School platform?

The educational platform “My School” appeared in February 2021; more than 2 billion rubles were spent on its development. Initially, the digital educational environment (DEL) was intended as an experimental project that was supposed to modernize programs at all levels of education. After successful implementation, the platform began to be actively implemented in all areas of educational activity.

Now the system is a single point of access to various information resources and services. The main objectives of the “My School” platform are to create a blade-free educational environment, provide equal access to high-quality “Government Services” educational content for all Russian schoolchildren, increase the level of digital literacy of teachers using distance technologies, and create opportunities for parents to be involved in the educational process.

Since 2024, in all regions of the country, the platform provides electronic journals and diaries, there are presentations and text documents with tables. A virtual library and educational videos are open to students. In addition, schools in Tatarstan switched to the updated “Electronic education of the Republic of Tatarstan”; now entry into the regional system is possible only through “State Services”.

Electronic diary: how to access

From January 1, 2024, access to the electronic day-time is provided through “State Services”. You won't be able to use the diary without an account.

Children 14 years of age and older can create their own account. To successfully log into the Dnevnik.ru system using your login and password from your personal account on the State Services portal, you must perform several steps. First, you need to register with Gosuslugi and get a verified account . You need to log into your personal profile on the website, specify the user data (passport series and number, SNILS, etc.) and wait for the verification to complete. Next, you should go to Dnevnik.ru and activate your State Services account. The child must log into his personal profile using the login and temporary password issued by the educational institution. Finally, you should double-check all the data and make sure that your full name and SNILS on Gosuslugi and on the Dnevnik.ru platform match.

How to access an electronic diary for a child under 14 years old

In order for a child to gain access to the electronic diary, parents with a verified account must create their own account on State Services. A child account is a personal account for children under 13 years of age inclusive. Documents can be filled out online if the child has SNILS and a Russian birth certificate. Foreigners need to contact the service center to confirm documents and create a child card. After this, the parent can independently register the child.

To create an account for a child with Russian citizenship, the parent must fill out the appropriate form and wait for verification. The procedure can take from 15 minutes to 5 working days, depending on the workload of the departments. The child’s personal contacts should not be linked to other accounts on State Services. They will be used as a login for the child to enter the portal.

After verification, you need to link the adult and child accounts. To do this, in the “Family and Children” section of your personal account, you should find the child’s card and click the “Link” button.

Next, you need to register your child on the “My School” platform; to do this, you need to add the child’s profile in the “Children” section in the platform’s personal account. In addition to your full name, you must indicate the child’s school and class. After creating the card, the school administrator will confirm the data, and the child will be able to log into the platform.

Not all educational institutions have opened classes in “My School” yet. If the required school is not on the list, you will not be able to add a child.

How to use an electronic student diary in 2024

After logging into the electronic diary, the student will have access to the “Desktop” page, which displays the calendar, “Event Feed”, “Messages”, “News” and “Personal Account” icons. For convenience, the child can download the “Dnevnik.ru” mobile application to the phone.

Navigation elements and settings are available on all pages of the portal. Through them you can go to the MES Library to work with educational materials, and if you have questions, contact “Support”. The service allows the student to communicate with classmates and teachers, as well as create group conversations.