The last and first announcement of the year They are two of the key moments of the Chimes, and the most anticipated by brands, as it is the point at which most people are watching television. AND It also happened on La 1, even though the public entity does not have advertising. But RTVE has explained the reason.

During the program presented by David Broncano and LalaChus, around 11:51 p.m., the comedian gave way to “the last advertisement of the year”to which her partner responded “this is very nice, I’m excited about it.” Then, the network announced that it would return “in 55 seconds” and there was a small cut where the spots of a perfume from Yves Saint Laurent and Iberdrola.

Before returning to the Chimes, a voice in off read “Iberdrola, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and Coca Cola sponsor Happy 2025“, while the logos of the three brands were seen.

A third advertisement, that of Coca Cola, was broadcast just after saying goodbye to the year, at 00:02. It was a two-minute pause, but in which there was only that promotion and the rest was filled with advertisements for their own series and programs, showing what is to come to RTVE in 2025.

The advertising of these three brands surprised some viewers, since the public entity has not been able to broadcast advertisements since 2009. However, the reason they have been able to do so in the Chimes is due to the “cultural sponsorship“.





As RTVE assured seeTelethese brands They are sponsors of the event, which is allowedaccording to the General Law of Audiovisual Communication of 2022. And this agrees to broadcast spotspreviews and telepromotions.

In fact, This is something that has been seen in programs like MasterChefwhere Bosch has been a sponsor for years and its brand has not only had advances when returning from commercial breaks, but has also contributed the appliances that were seen in the program.