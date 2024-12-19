TVE has announced the cancellation of Christmas special The revolt, scheduled for December 25 on La 1, out of respect for Raphael. The singer was one of the guests on the program, where he suffered a stroke for which he was admitted to the hospital.

“The Christmas Special of The Revolt is suspended out of respect for Raphael, to whom we wish a speedy recovery”, RTVE has communicated in a message published on social networks. As an alternative to David Broncano’s format, La 1 will premiere the film on Christmas Day The Hotel of Troubles. Garcia and Garcia 2starring actors José Mota and Pepe Viyuela.

The singer’s agency, RLM, also announced that canceled the two planned concerts due to “medical prescription” for this Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at the WiZink Center in Madrid, in addition to other professional commitments scheduled for this week. “He feels well, calm and has a very positive attitude”The company also reported.

The medical report from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital indicated this Wednesday that, after carrying out the urgent neurological study, A stroke was ruled out as the cause of his hospital admission. For its part, The center assured that it will be “necessary” to carry out “more tests” to determine “the origin.”

Furthermore, by his own will and that of his family, The singer has been transferred to the 12 de Octubre Hospital“given his history of transplant to which he was subjected in the aforementioned center and for the continued medical follow-up that he will carry out in said hospital.” The singer will remain hospitalized because “he has a couple of tests left,” although he is in good spirits and “phenomenal,” “looking forward to getting out,” his son Jacobo reported.

In statements to journalists at the door of the center, the singer’s son indicated that the discharge “depends on the doctors” and that The family is “very calm.” Likewise, he has pointed out that for his father canceling a concert is “like losing a leg” and that he wants to return to the stage, but “it won’t be tomorrow when he returns.”