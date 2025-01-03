After the Christmas break, the Sevilla FCnow without Jesús Navas, faces its first challenge of 2025 this Saturday, January 4, visiting the UD Almeríaleader of LaLiga Hypermotion, on the occasion of the third round of the Copa del Reywhich is played in a single match like the previous ones. In the two previous rounds, García Pimienta’s team beat Las Rozas (0-3) and Olot (1-3).

From the refereeing of this match corresponding to the round of 32 of the cup tournament in the Powehorse Stadium will take care Busquets Ferrer. We tell you all the details of the match and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Almería – Sevilla: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

UD Almería – Sevilla FC from the third round of the Copa del Rey will be offered live by Movistar LaLiga TV 2 (dial 57 in Movistar and 112 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar 3 (dial 302) in the establishments.

What time is Almería – Sevilla: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

UD Almería – Sevilla FC is played this Saturday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Powerhorse Stadium.









How to follow Almería – Sevilla

The match between the Indálico team and the Seville team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the King’s Cup.

Everything you need to know about Almería – Sevilla

Fully immersed in the winter market, where the club intends to make at least two additions, the Seville returns to action this Saturday in a complex tie with no margin for error against the Almeria. The difficult obstacle that the draw has brought against a rival that leads LaLiga Hypermotion and that this season, therefore, is in clear winning dynamics. For this appointment, the Sevilla infirmary has the three usual tenants (Nianzou, Ejuke and Sow), losses to which is joined that of Jesús Navas, this now definitive, plus the doubt of Pedrosa, who did not exercise with his teammates on Thursday. Barco is also finalizing his departure with the termination of his loan from Brighton.

Taking into account the level of the rival and that the team is coming from the Christmas holidays, it is most likely that Pimienta will bet on a team with a strong title in Almeria. One of the main doubts would be in the goal, since Nyland is recovered and Álvaro Ferllo has taken his place in LaLiga. It could be time for the Norwegian to return after the four goals conceded by Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu. defensive security It will be key this Saturday given the Indálica team’s scoring capacity: it has scored 40 goals in the Second Division, exactly double what Sevilla has in the First Division. With many youth players on the payroll, Pimienta will have to do calculations so that there are always seven players with a first team record on the field.

How Almería arrives

Almería leads LaLiga Hypermotion after 21 rounds with 39 points, one more than the second and third place. Trained by Joan Francesc Ferrer, Rubythe rojiblancos have won eleven games, drawn six and lost four. In the Copa del Rey, in the first two rounds, they got rid of San Sebastián de los Reyes (1-2) and Cultural Leonesa (1-2). In both games Rubi made many rotations. Almería has the top scorer in the category (Luis Suárez, 16 goals) and has fourteen matches between LaLiga and the Cup without knowing defeat. The only one they have added at home this campaign dates back to September 16, against Castellón.