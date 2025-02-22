Optical phenomena are some of the extraordinary “visions” that we can capture with our eyes. Although we often think that sunlight is yellow, it is actually white, that is, it is emitted at all frequencies. However, before reaching our eyes, the atmosphere filters it: when the light clashes with atmospheric particles, it can be reflected, absorbed or diffract, a combination of these phenomena is often produced.

The interaction occurs differently according to the angle of collision, the frequency of light and the shape and properties of the affected particles. In summary, the atmospheric “filter” can work in many different ways, giving rise to many optical phenomena, each more beautiful than the previous one.

Rainbow

Photography: Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

The speed of light is not always the same. Due to the reflection, it changes depending on the medium in which it spreads: when it enters the atmosphere or water, its speed is reduced, and with it the direction of its trajectory. However, speed changes differently according to frequency and this is what causes the rainbow. When there are drops of water suspended in the atmosphere, but the sun is there, its light is refracted inside the drops, then it is reflected on its surface and refracts again. The greatest intensity of the phenomenon occurs when the angle between the sun and water drops is 42 °but if there is a new reflection within the drops, the secondary rainbow can also form, which has its colors invested precisely by the repetition of the process.

Solar halo

Photography: Wild Horizon/Getty Images

Like a circular rainbow, when the temperature is low and there are ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, a solar halo can be formed, a bright circle that surrounds the sun. This phenomenon can be seen when the star is seen transparently among cirrus, the finest and most high clouds of the atmosphere, often formed by ice crystals.

Parhelion

Photography: Cfoto/Getty Images

Sometimes, on the sides of the halos you can see two bright, called or Parhelios. Ice crystals are responsible for the parhelios, but those who have a specific form must be flat and horizontal to project the light towards the sides of the halo.