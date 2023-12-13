Double chamber And Neowing have revealed the japanese release date for RPG Maker WITHdeveloped by Gotcha Gotcha Games. The title will be available from April 11, 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The launch price will be 8,580 yen (around €55). At the moment there is no information on a possible Western release of the title.

While waiting to find out more, I remind you that you can find more details on RPG Maker WITH in our previous article.

Source: Double chamber Street Gematsu