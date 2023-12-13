The Jonas Brothers are back. The popular band announced a concert in Lima on April 21 at Costa 21. This show marks the group's return to our country since the recital they presented in 2009.

Will the Jonas Brothers tour Peru?

The 'jonatics' are extremely excited about the return of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas; members of the American group Hermanos Jonas. It is important to emphasize that the band has not set foot in our country since 2009, in a concert held in the National Stadium.

All the rumors about the concert began when the BBVA bank made a publication on its Instagram account, announcing future discounts for tickets to a musical show. “#ALAVISTACONCERT 🔥 Did you guess it? 👀 Get your BBVA credit card and get ready for what's coming 🎟️✨”, says the text that was accompanied by an image in which you can see the silhouette of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

Jonas Brothers announce concert in Lima. Photo: Teleticket

A few hours later, the official Teleticket page confirmed that the Jonas Brothers will return to Peru to hold a concert on April 21 at Costa 21. As expected, there will be a pre-sale with a 15% discount for BBVA clients.

How much do Jonas Brothers concert tickets cost?

IF you want to go to the Jonas Brothers show you should know that there are only two sections available: VIP and Platinum. Prices range from 200 to 450.50 soles in pre-sale, while the regular price ranges from 230 to 518 soles.

How did fans react to the arrival of the Jonas Brothers?

The bank's publication obtained thousands of comments and likes, through which followers were excited about the future concert. “Burst the card,” he said, “Lord, you looked me in the eyes.” God, my dream will come true”, “If it's not the Jonas, they'll lose me as a customer”, “Advertise before Christmas to ask for it as a gift”, “My Jonasss. Oh, I won't cancel my card anymore” and “Don't play with my feelings like that.”” are some of the reactions.