Roxana Canedo made history on Peruvian television with his various interviews with politicians and authorities of that time who visited the set of ‘Panorama‘ and ‘Good morning, Peru‘. The press woman was not only admired for her singular beauty and elegance, but she was characterized by her hard research work to know the truth; Besides, the Originally from Bolivia, she was one of the figures of Panamericana TV.

After spending nearly a decade in front of the ‘Panorama’ space, Roxana Canedo He decided to retire from national television to return to his native country with his daughter. However, on the last Monday, July 31, The journalist’s death saddened many of her colleagues who once shared a screen on Panamericana TV. Next, we will tell you what happened to the communicator after leaving Peru.

What did Roxana Canedo do after her success in ‘Good morning, Peru’?

In the 80’s, Roxana Canedo He achieved great popularity among Peruvian viewers, who tuned in to ‘Good morning, Peru’ every morning and the investigative program ‘Panorama’ on Sundays. After announcing his departure from national television, The Bolivian continued with her activities as a journalist, as her passion for research led her to uncover many emblematic cases in her country.

Photo: Vanessa Arata/Facebook

Who announced the death of Roxana Canedo?

Was Vanessa Arata Canedo who, through his official Facebook account, announced the death of his mother through a heartfelt message and some photographs of the communicator. “Good morning, Peru! It’s like my mommy: Roxana Canedo-Reyes would have wanted to say goodbye to everyone. She died today, July 31, at 2:00 am, next to me, in La Paz, Bolivia. Journalist forever and until the end of his life. He never stopped fighting for what he believed to be right. Rest in peace,” wrote the daughter of Roxana Canedo.

