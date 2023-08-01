An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her two children. Lori Vallow Daybell believed in theories predicting the end of time and thought her children had become zombies. She was also convicted of plotting to murder her second husband’s ex.

An Idaho judge sentenced Daybell, now 50, to three life terms. She has no chance of parole.

The murders were committed in 2019 in the US state of Idaho. Her children were 7 and 16 years old at the time. According to police, Lori Vallow thought they had become zombies and believed in reincarnation. Her new husband, Chad Daybell, who wrote books about the approaching end of time, is also said to be involved. His trial will follow later. Lori Vallow Daybell would have been partly influenced by him, American media write.

After the disappearance of her children, the couple continued to receive child benefit. The children's bodies were not found until nine months after they disappeared, buried near Daybell's home.

Daybell was found guilty in May of the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan (16) and her adopted son Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow (7). A Netflix documentary series was made about the horrific events called Sins of Our Mother.