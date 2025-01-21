The rugged mountains of the Dolomites They are part of the Eastern Alps and extend across the northern italy giving us unique postcards. Here nature unfolds with otherworldly beauty, with mountains, rivers, valleys and lakes that create wonderful landscapes before our eyes.

One of the best ways to enter this story-book setting is through the hiking trails and there is no more impressive route than the one that takes us to the viewpoint of Cadini di Misurina. This itinerary ends at a rocky outcrop that will make us feel at the end of the worldwith an imposing wall of mountains in front of us.

The route to the Cadini di Misurina viewpoint

The group of mountains that forms the so-called Cadini di Misurina It extends in the Italian province of Bellunoleaving in its wake one of the most beautiful places in the Alps. We will get the best views from the homonymous viewpoint, which we will reach after a hiking route of just 2 kilometers (only counting the one way).

Cadini di Misurina viewpoint. Getty Images

He Auronzo Refuge is the starting point and from there we will have to look for the trail 117 in the direction of the Fratelli Fonda Savio Refuge, being careful not to make mistakes, since other itineraries leave from here. Thus, following the red and white marks, we will begin to walk along the first section, a flat area with a low slope.

After about 20 minutes, we will begin to see the peaks of Cadini di Misurina. Next, we will have to walk along a narrow path that will raise our adrenaline to the maximum, since we will go bordering a deep gorge. Finally, we will arrive at the viewpoint, a rocky outcropping where we will simply marvel at the overwhelming panorama of the mountains.

