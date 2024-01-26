You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ana del Castillo and Alianza FC
Archive EL TIEMPO and Win Sports
Ana del Castillo and Alianza FC
The team plays its first game in its new headquarters, after leaving Barrancabermeja.
OF
Valledupar put together its own party to receive its first team in the A, Alianza FC, who arrived in that city after 33 years of history in Barrancabermeja.
The capital of Cesar was represented in B from 2004 until mid-2023, when Valledupar FC, the team that played there, decided to go to Soacha and became Real Soacha Cundinamarca.
With the arrival of the new year, the city began to flirt with the A. First it received the directors of Águilas Doradas until, finally, They took advantage of the situation and the complaints of the leaders of the now defunct Alianza Petrolera and managed to return to professional football.
The enthusiasm in Valledupar was enormous and for the home debut, nearly 8,000 spectators arrived at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium to see their new squad against Deportivo Cali.
This was the appearance of Ana del Castillo in the hymns
The formal ceremony was marked by vallenato and the Alianza directors decided to bring the singer Ana del Castillo to sing both the national and Valledupar anthems.
Of course, as is his custom, Del Castillo stole the show and as soon as he finished the Colombian anthem, he shouted: “Let's go with everything, don't fuck around.”
The singer appeared in front of the players dressed in the new Alianza uniform, a dark blue shirt and shorts with some red and white highlights, the colors of the Valledupar flag.
In its first appearance in the League, on Sunday, Alianza played in an all-red uniform in the 3-1 loss against Atlético Nacional, in Medellín.
SPORTS
OF
