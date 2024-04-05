The console market American reached its peak in 2008 but he was never able to return to those levels, and the really worrying thing is that the new generations look elsewhere: the well-known analyst Mat Piscatella reports it.
“The American hardware market peaked in 2008. Since then, the share of console purchases has progressively shifted to older people, while generation Z considers these devices to be of little relevance and Generation Alpha might forget about it completely“, Piscatella wrote.
“All the video game companies are thinking about expand your business beyond consoles, and in fact they are obliged to do so. Does that mean bringing games to other platforms, investing more in developing markets, trying cross-media ventures, theme parks, toys, whatever? Certain.”
Current strategies
As we know, the current problems of the industry have generated a lack of margins and declining sales, and it seems that a common solution is to adopt a multiplatform strategy more or less aggressive.
In the case of Sony this will translate into an enhancement of the PC market and a reorganization of the production pipelines to ensure that first party games can enjoy a simultaneous launch on PS5 and Steam, while in the case of Microsoft the idea is to bring a selection of exclusives to competing consoles.
The current state, Nintendo seems to be the only one not having problems in reiterating its traditional business model, strengthened by the extraordinary numbers of the Switch and its games, as well as the rumored launch of its next console in 2025.
