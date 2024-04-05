The console market American reached its peak in 2008 but he was never able to return to those levels, and the really worrying thing is that the new generations look elsewhere: the well-known analyst Mat Piscatella reports it.

“The American hardware market peaked in 2008. Since then, the share of console purchases has progressively shifted to older people, while generation Z considers these devices to be of little relevance and Generation Alpha might forget about it completely“, Piscatella wrote.

“All the video game companies are thinking about expand your business beyond consoles, and in fact they are obliged to do so. Does that mean bringing games to other platforms, investing more in developing markets, trying cross-media ventures, theme parks, toys, whatever? Certain.”