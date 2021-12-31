Regardless of the controversy and situations that guided the election of the champion in Abu Dhabi, it is common opinion that Max Verstappen fully deserved the victory of his first world title. The Dutch driver has been incredibly performing throughout the season, proving to be up to the comparison with one of the greatest drivers (and the most successful) that the history of Formula 1 has given us in over 70 years of life.

Also Nico Rosberg, the last before Max to succeed in the enterprise of beating Hamilton, exalted his great speed and psychological skills, highlighting how his great temperament emerged above all in moments of very high tension and pressure in a very tight duel like the one experienced this ‘year.

“Max was it simply phenomenal – commented the 2016 world champion – The level of performance emerged incredibly even in moments when Lewis and Mercedes seemed to be in a dominant position. He came out well in wheel-to-wheel duels, which in the past had shown that Hamilton was one of the best at this: Verstappen was probably better in this respect ”.

“Verstappen it seems improve even under very high pressure – added Rosberg – Personally, I was often up to three tenths slower than my best when under pressure, while he proved to be two tenths faster as well. During the whole season, he was probably number one, especially considering he also had a bit more bad luck ”.