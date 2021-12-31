Julián Álvarez lived a dreamed 2021. He was the great figure of Argentine soccer, he finished as the championship scorer and was the great star of the champion River. Waiting to know what will happen to his future and if an offer arrives for his termination clause (20 million euros), the player received a new prize.
The forward was named as the “The best soccer player in America” in the survey carried out every year by the Uruguayan newspaper El País. In total it received 59 votes (28%) and he surpassed Gabigol (21%) and Gustavo Gómez (14%) on the podium.
It did not matter much in the survey that River was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and that the player did not stand out so much in that competition. His second semester at the Millionaire surprised the entire continent and led him to be chosen as the best of the year.
In addition to his high level at the Millionaire, he earned a place in the calls of the Argentine team and was part of the squad that won the Copa América. It is worth noting that Abel Ferreira, DT of Palmeiras, was chosen as the best coach and Marcelo Gallardo was in second position and his streak ended by winning it.
