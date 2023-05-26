Friday, May 26, 2023, 3:26 p.m.



The candidate for the Presidency of the Region of Murcia, María José Ros, affirmed this Friday in an act at the end of the campaign that “the Ciudadanos ballot is the only one that saves the Mar Menor and ends corruption and added that it is a ballot that it is not for sale, not as it happens with other parties in places in the region such as Murcia and Mazarrón ».

Ros pointed out that her coalition is the one that “will defend families and the middle classes that are so mistreated” and she was satisfied with how the campaign has gone “from less to more”, where they have exchanged impressions with different groups and assuming their demands in different parts of the Community.

The Ciudadanos caravan visited Lorca, Murcia, Cartagena, La Unión, Jumilla, Cieza and Molina de Segura, among other towns. “We have taken our message of hope to all corners of the Region.” In addition, the orange formation feels satisfied with its ability to transmit its program to Murcia. «We have talked about economic growth, the difficult situation faced by young people, housing, environmental protection and the fight against corruption; we have diagnosed and tackled the great challenges of the Region in a proactive and courageous way”, highlighted Ros before stressing that she is convinced that the results of CS will be good and that Ciudadanos will be a “decisive party in the coming weeks and in the next four years”.