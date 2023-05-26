Board negotiations | In some places, the immigration line of basic Finns is completely opposite to that of others

Basic Finns have demanded a complete change in thinking about work-related immigration and limiting the right to seek asylum to refugees within Europe.

At the almshouse the ongoing negotiations on immigration issues are presumably very difficult, as it is difficult to find unifying factors in the immigration policies of the parties in the negotiations. In particular, views on work-based immigration and goals regarding integration have been partly opposite between basic Finns and other parties.

For basic Finns, immigration is generally a key part of politics, and the party announced an extensive immigration policy program at the beginning of the year. Its central message is that Finland needs to tighten its immigration policy, because until now the policy has been lax for ideological reasons.

Other parties have discussed their positions on the matter in their election programs in the spring, for example.

Work related to immigration Perussuomalaiset demands in its program a complete change of paradigm, i.e. way of thinking.

According to the party, labor-based immigration from outside the EU should not be allowed as a general rule, unless it is about educated people for jobs with high added value. In their opinion, an employee from outside the EU should be required to earn income equivalent to the median income of Finns, which means around 3,300 euros per month.

Loopholes in study-based immigration are also required to be supported, for example by more closely monitoring the progress of studies and sufficient livelihood.

For example, Rkp’s view is somewhat opposite. According to it, Finland needs foreign labor and therefore work-based immigration must be increased and made smoother. The party would remove the consideration of the need for foreign labor and introduce a 30-day guarantee period for the processing of work permits.

Also the coalition wants to speed up international recruitment, for example by reducing bureaucracy and issuing work permits quickly. Investment in the international recruitment of nurses is mentioned separately in the election program.

The coalition also wants to increase the number of international students at the second level, and it would give those who have graduated from higher education a two-year residence permit to look for a job. The Christian Democrats would also be ready to give some kind of work permit.

Rkp, on the other hand, would automatically grant a permanent residence permit to persons coming from third countries and completing a university degree in Finland.

The right to seek asylum Basic Finns would only be limited to those coming from within Europe. It would also limit the right of movement of asylum seekers, shorten the appeal periods for decisions and cut social benefits.

In residence permits, it wants to introduce international minimum standards and set numerous conditions for a permanent residence permit.

For example, according to basic Finns, family reunification does not support integration, but strengthens the formation of parallel societies for immigrants.

“In Finland, it is necessary to closely monitor what kind of restrictions on family reunification the Swedish right-wing government is making, which aims to lower the standards in family-based residence permits to the minimum level of EU and international law,” the program states.

Refugee quota on the other hand, in the opinion of basic Finns, it is a relic from the 1970s and 1980s and should be abandoned.

The Rkp’s election program mentions separately that the quota refugee system is still an important part of Finland’s international responsibility. The party’s approach to the asylum application process is also very different from that of basic Finns. Rkp wants asylum seekers to have the opportunity to get effective legal aid and for family reunification processes to be made easier. The party would also give asylum seekers the right to a maternity package.

The coalition proposes updating the asylum policy so that abuse of the system is prevented. It would make both the processing processes of asylum applications and returns to countries of origin more efficient, and it would make work and language learning more mandatory.

The Christian Democrats also see the need for reform in the asylum system. Carrots are presented for integration, such as a language supplement for labor market support, which would encourage rapid learning of Finnish or Swedish.

Basic Finns the program also contains entries related to integration, which other parties could hardly accept.

In integration, according to basic Finns, for example, multicultural practices should be abandoned and immigrants should be required to adopt the Finnish language and culture.

The program also calls for giving up different freedoms for Muslims, such as the exemption of children from music or exercise classes, women’s own swimming pool shifts and moments of prayer during the working day.

Rkp’s in the election program the spirit is very different.

“We do not accept hate speech and racism. We do not want confrontation and polarization. We want to build society through inclusion and dialogue,” it states.

The Christian Democrats state in their own program that they cherish Finnish cultural heritage and values. The party believes that a good immigration and integration policy supports a harmonious coexistence and gives those immigrating to Finland something to understand Finnish society.

“Antagonism must be avoided by taking into account society’s carrying capacity and by supporting dialogue between people from different backgrounds and those who think differently and, for example, religious literacy.”