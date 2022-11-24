Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Man of the Match against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

“On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo added another record to his tally by becoming the first player to score in five different FIFA World Cup seasons,” reads the publications on the federation website.

It is noted that this is a historic achievement – the football player previously scored at the championships in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. He was among the players who scored in four World Cups. The list also included the Brazilian Pele, the Germans Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler and the Argentinean Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has eight World Cup goals, while Klose holds the record with 16 goals.

The Group H match took place at the 974 Stadium in Doha. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty in the 65th minute. The game ended in favor of the Portuguese: in addition to the captain, goals were scored by Joao Felix and Rafael Leau among the winners, and Andre Aiyu and Osman Boukari scored against Ghana.

Following the results of the meeting with the team of Ghana, Portugal scored three points and came out on top of the group standings, while their rivals have zero points so far.

In the next round, Portugal will play against Uruguay on 28 November.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup took place on November 20 at the El Bayt Stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Hawr. The field hosted a parade of flags of the participating countries, as well as a parade of mascots from past World Cups.