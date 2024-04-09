Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“Veteran” Portuguese scorer Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for the first time with Al-Nasr, during the confrontation against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Referee Mohammed Al-Huwaish showed the red card to Ronaldo, after he attacked Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi without the ball.

Ronaldo received a yellow card at the end of the first half, after he protested against the referee, due to the cancellation of a goal by his colleague Otavio, but the incident of assaulting Al-Bulaihi cost him a direct red card, in the last minutes of the match, which Al-Hilal won 2-1.

The red card is the twelfth in Ronaldo's history throughout his career, and they were all during his career with the clubs in which he played professionally, but he was never expelled during his career with his country's national team.

During his experience with English Manchester United from 2004 to 2009, Ronaldo received 4 red cards, while he received 6 red cards during his career with Spanish Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, and he also received one red card with Italian Juventus.