TV ratings Monday 8 April 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 8 April 2024? Il Clandestino was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 everything is possible tonight. On Rai 3 Presadiretta. On Rete 4 Quarta Repubblica. On Canale 5 The Island of the Famous. On Italia 1 Private Justice. But who had the highest TV ratings? Monday 8 April 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.