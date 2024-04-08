Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The great stars’ greed to win more titles and climb the podium never stops, no matter how many medals and championships they collect, and perhaps the “legendary” Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 39 two months ago, is the most prominent living example in this regard, as is the case with his rival. “Iconic” Lionel Messi, and other world football legends in the modern era.

In the Saudi Super Championship, “The Don”’s passion is renewed in order to add a new championship to his credit, but he will not be the only star aspiring to do so. Rather, there is a “big competitor” who has been with him for a long time in the ranks of Real Madrid, the Frenchman Karim Benzema, as well as the Saudi star. The “veteran” Salman Al-Faraj, and his compatriot, the “leader” Walid Bakhshwain.

The funny thing is that both Ronaldo and Benzema have the same number of championships and titles, at the club and first team levels, as “The Don” has 33 championships in his possession, which he collected with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nasr, in addition to the Portugal national team, and “Rocket” began. Madeira won a number of titles 22 years ago, including a “quintuplet” of the Champions League, a “quadruple” of the Club World Cup, and a “Premier League treble”. Ronaldo also won two titles with the “Sailors”, namely “Euro 2016” and the European Nations League 2018. -2019.

If “The Don” is superior to his former friend, Benzema, because he succeeded in winning his first title with Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia in August last year, in the King Salman Club Cup “Arab Champions Cup”, at the expense of his compatriot Al-Hilal, then Benzema hopes to win his first championship. With Al-Ittihad in the current Super Cup, especially since the “Dean” is participating in it as champion of the league, and the French star excelled during his career with Real Madrid, especially after the departure of Ronaldo, to win the largest number of titles in his career with the “Royal”, and they both hope to “break The Clash” by capturing the 34th title in one of them’s career.

Among Benzema's 33 coronations, he cannot forget his beginnings with Lyon in France, which gave him his first coronation 20 years ago with the local league title. Karim also has 5 titles in the “Champions League” as well, and the same in the “Club World Cup”, in addition to 4 titles in the European Super Cup, The same is true in the Spanish “La Liga”, and despite his limited participation with the French national team, he has one championship with the “Roosters”, which is also the European Nations League, which he won in the 2020-2021 season.

Away from the “global conflict” between Ronaldo and Benzema, the great Saudi star Salman Al-Faraj is considered the most prominent among Al-Hilal’s ranks in terms of winning titles, as he won 21 championships with “Al-Zaeem”, most notably the “double” of the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021, and Al-Faraj also collected 7 titles in the Saudi League, and won the Super Cup three times, looking forward to winning the 22nd title in his career by adding a new “Super” whose team seems closest to him according to the results of the current season.

As for Al-Wahda, the captain’s holder stands out, the Saudi Walid Bakhshwain, who won 6 titles in his career, all with Al-Ahly Saudi Arabia, aspiring to win the crown for the first time with the “Knights of Mecca.” Bakhshwain previously won the Super Cup in 2016, and also won a title in the league. And the same in the Crown Prince Cup, in exchange for winning the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup twice.