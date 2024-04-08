Monday, April 8, 2024, 11:07



The representatives of the teachers of the Region of Murcia feel “ignored” and despised” by the regional Administration. The Board of Non-University Teaching Personnel of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, the representative body of the 20,000 public education teachers, and which includes the teaching unions Sidi, Anpe, CC OO and Sterm, This Monday he denounced the “ignorance” to which the Ministry of Education subjects them and the “absolute contempt on the part of the regional Administration for our demands and proposals, which means despising teachers.” The president of the board, Luis Alberto Prieto, denounced that the responses they receive to their demands before the Ministry “are embarrassing. If we propose that it is unacceptable that there are centers with barracks, they answer that 'they share our concern'. “If the doctor did the same with his patients, we would think that he was kidding us,” Prieto lamented.

José María González, from the Sidi union, presented some of the demands raised by the board that have not received a response, such as the proliferation of prefabricated classrooms, the absence of an infrastructure plan and air conditioning problems in the centers. María Dolores Cabllero, from Anpe, demanded the payment of the debt for the first section of the professional career and other pending arrears, such as the payment of trienniums and six-year terms and of the payrolls corresponding to the summer months to the interim ones from a decade ago. Nuria Sánchez, from CC OO, referred to the shortcomings in attention to diversity, with a lack of counselors and delays in substitutions, and Vladimir Sola, from Sterm, denounced that the regional government “is letting public education plummet. Maybe they also like fruit. “It refuses to consider the drop in ratios and there is an excess of bureaucracy that suffocates teachers.” The president of the Board warned that they do not rule out mobilizations “from less to more” if their demands are not met.