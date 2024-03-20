Florida is one of the states where some of the strictest policies against undocumented immigrants have been announced. A few days ago the governor, Ron DeSantis, announced that They would pay special attention to the possibility of Haitian immigrants arriving in the state of the sun. Now he has even announced where he plans to send them.

In an interview given to Dana Loesch's podcast, the governor warned that Haitians who flee their nation and reach the Florida Keys could be sent to the island of Martha's Vineyard, which belongs to the state of Massachusetts and has around 15,000 inhabitants. It is primarily a whaling port and agricultural community, an exclusive place that can only be reached by ferry or plane.

In accordance with cnn, The island is only 32 kilometers long, by about 16 meters wide. During the holiday season it is filled with visitors, but the rest of the year it is a quiet place. There are even no highways or shopping centers.

DeSantis stated that he will take the undocumented there because Massachusetts is considered a sanctuary state for immigrants. According to reports, A couple of planes have already arrived that transported migrants to that area.

The president explained that when undocumented immigrants arrive in Florida and the authorities want to transport them by plane, in this case back to Haiti, they have to obtain authorization from the foreign and federal governments, which complicates the operation. For that reason, it is that They consider simply removing them from their territory and taking them to another area in the United States.

Haiti is experiencing a political crisis. Photo:EFE Share

Why is DeSantis targeting Haitian immigrants in Florida?

The governor referred specifically to Haitians because Florida is approximately 1,370 kilometers from Haiti and has been hit hard by an influx of immigrants. who arrive by boat to the Sunshine State fleeing the conflict in their nation, where gangs have practically taken control of the capital.

Although various aid groups have claimed that millions of people in Haiti are on the brink of famine and need help, DeSantis announced that he would assign more personnel and planes to the Florida coast to stop illegal immigration. According to him, they plan to capture them before they reach the coast so they can return them to their country.

In that sense, he explained that forty-eight additional national guards have already been deployed with four helicopters; thirty-nine Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers; thirty additional Florida Highway Patrol officers with planes and drones; and twenty-three additional Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers with eight vessels. Everything was done with the intention that Haitians cannot reach Florida.