United States | The trio of boys suspected of bank robbery were caught, the youngest 11 years old

The suspects are 11, 12 and 16 years old.

of the United States the trio of boys suspected by the federal police of the FBI bank robbery have been caught, the FBI wrote in the message service X on Wednesday. The boys of the trio, named by the police as “little crooks”, are 11, 12 and 16 years old.

The trio is suspected of robbing a bank in Texas in mid-March. According to the information obtained by the local media from the police, the boys gave a “threatening message” to the bank clerk and then fled on foot with a large amount of money.

However, the boys had not disguised themselves in any way. This is why the two suspected robbers were caught because their parents recognized the boys.

The FBI had released a photo of the trio with the caption “Believe it or not, they robbed Wells Fargo.”