After Angie Jibaja and Jean Paul Santamaria starred in an altercation because the “Girl with the tattoos” went to the singer’s home to visit her children, which would not have been to the liking of her ex-partner, the model’s mother denounced that she is still prevented from seeing her minors.

“My daughter is the mother, she has the right to see her children. I don’t know why she has acted like this (Jean Paul). She has even taken him to Serenazgo, when my daughter begged her, she begged her, she said: ‘Jean Paul, I beg you, please.’ She was happy with her exams, with her therapies, with all the treatment she is undergoing. He didn’t even look at her,” said Maggie Lizza in “Love and Fire.”

However, the current wife of Jean Paul Santamaría, Romina Gachoy, came forward to attack the popular “Chinita”, who recently declared that she had given her life to Christ and started a new life outside of drugs.

“I saw the latest statements from her mother (from Angie). Really, what a pity. They keep inventing things as usual and exposing children”, said the Uruguayan model.

Along these lines, the OnlyFans content creator pointed out that Angie Jibaja is prevented from talking about her children in the media, so she would have sent her mother to do it. “She cannot publicly mention her children because there are protection measures against her, so she sends her mother to lie or invents things in her own way” noted the young dialogue with Trome.

Romina Gachoy reveals that she asked Angie Jibaja to take therapy with her children

Visibly uncomfortable, Gachoy commented that the children that Jean Paul Santamaría had with Angie Jibaja are undergoing a therapy process. In the same way, she referred to having asked “Chinita” to join the psychological accompaniment for the good of the minors; however, the answer would not have been positive.