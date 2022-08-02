





By Noel Randewich and Devik Jain

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 ended a turbulent session on Tuesday with geopolitical tensions rising after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan.

Pelosi said her trip demonstrates US solidarity with the island – which is self-governed and claimed by the Chinese – but China has condemned the first such visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability.

Giants Microsoft and Visa weighed in on the S&P 500, and all 11 S&P 500 sector indices lost ground, with real estate in the bottom.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 was down 0.65% to 4,091.85 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.16% to 12,349.49. The Dow Jones fell 1.21% to 32,401.11 points.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru)







