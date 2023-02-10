﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿a few hours to Romeo Santos reunites with his Peruvian fans at the National Stadium, we tell you all the details to take into account to attend his four shows.

Romeo Santos He is already in Peru to offer four concerts at the National Stadium as part of his “Formula volume 3” tour. As recalled, at the request of his fans, the ‘King of bachata’ He chose our country to start his musical tour, which starts on February 10. Given the great demand from the public and the sold out tickets for his first show, the musician decided to give three other concerts in the country, which will be the 11, 12 and 14 of this month respectively.

Romeo Santos in Peru: follow the latest news from the ‘King of Bachata’ at the National Stadium First guest artist will play at 7pm According to Tropicmusic, the Romeo Santos concert will bring several surprises, one of which is a ‘surprise’ guest DJ who will start playing at 7 pm, according to the schedule. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. According to the social networks of “Tropimusic”, the opening of the doors of the venue where the Romeo Santos show will be held will be from 3:00 pm. Likewise, the company published the schedule of the concert of the “king of bachata” with several surprises. ATU has a transport service “Take me with you” The Urban Transport Authority for Lima and Callao (ATU) surprised all the fans of the ‘king of bachata’ by presenting the “Take me with you” service, which makes Metropolitan buses and corridors available from 11:50 p.m. at a price very accessible. Romeo Santos DJ crosses paths with protesters The DJ of Romeo Santos he was surprised to see protests in Lima. “I am in charge of Congress, one thing here in Peru and there are about 50,000 guards,” he said on his social media. Alistan ‘Fan action’ at the Romeo Santos concert followers of Romeo Santos asked concertgoers that when the singer appears on the stage of the National Stadium, everyone raise red and white balloons. “That Romeo feels that he has started his tour in the best country in Latin America”, reads the announcement published by a fan page of the ‘King of bachata’. Romeo Santos is already in Lima He ‘King of bachata’ He arrived in our country on the night of February 8 and is staying at his hotel. His first show starts on February 10 at the National Stadium. Romeo Santos will sing in front of 40,000 people who sold out a few minutes after the sale began. His fans wait outside the colossus José Díaz waiting for the doors to open.

When did Romeo Santos arrive in Lima, Peru?

The bachata musical icon arrived on Peruvian soil on the night of February 8 in his private jet from the United States, according to his press team. Romeo Santos was accompanied by his entourage of more than 80 people, including those in charge of sound, lights, production, among others.

Romeo Santos will offer his first concert in Lima on February 10. Photo: Andean Agency / The Republic

What time does the Romeo Santos concert start?

The ‘King of Bachata’, Romeo Santos, will begin his show at the National Stadium this Friday, February 10 at 7 pm. This sports venue will host nearly 40,000 fans of the Dominican artist.

Romeo Santos prepares several shows in the capital of Peru. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram / Diffusion

What songs does the Romeo Santos setlist include?

As reported by Tropimusic —the entertainment company that brings to Romeo Santos to Peru—, the ‘King of bachata’ has a range of surprises up his sleeve, which he will reveal in the live show. “Romeo prepares surprises on stage. Do not doubt that he will interpret his best hits”, recounted Jano Mejía, director of the music production company. Below is a list of the songs that she will sing on her show:

“The Handkerchief”

“Only with me”

“Her footprints”

“drink”

“The loser”

“Foolish”

“You’re mine”

“Teach me to forget”

“Take me with you”

“copycat”

“Indecent Proposal”

What are the areas for the Romeo Santos concert in Lima?

Here we detail which are the areas of the Romeo Santos concert at the National Stadium. To date, there are no tickets available in any of the sectors of the four dates.

East

West

north stand

Ticket prices for the Romeo Santos concert

Next, we leave you the list of prices according to zones for the concerts that Romeo Santos will give in Peru next 2023:

Zone Presale (Nov. 15-16) full price Only with me S/583 S/670 the handkerchief $399 S/459 I drink S/296.50 S/341 East S/379 S/435 West S/379 S/435 north stand S/153 $176

Romeo Santos in Peru 2023: what steps to follow to nominate your E-tickets?

If you have already purchased your ticket for one of the four dates of the Romeo Santos concert, you need to nominate them. To do this, you must register on the Teleticket website with your full name and ID. This is because the ticket is personal and non-transferable, and it will only be validated by presenting the national identity document at the door of the National Stadium.

Enter the Teleticket website (https://teleticket.com.pe/romeo-santos-formula-vol3-la-gira)

Go to the bottom and click on the option enter here, in the box that says “Now you can nominate your E-Tickets”.

in the box that says Enter your data with the account you registered to buy your tickets and press ‘accept’.

Immediately, you will be able to download your E-Ticket with the data you entered.