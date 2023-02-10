José Rondón set this Thursday a record for RBIs in an edition of Caribbean serieswith 15, and the Venezuelan Leones del Caracas defeated the Colombians 7-5 Monteria Cowboys to qualify for the final of the tournament.

The Lions will face the Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic, for the Caribbean winter baseball classic championship on Friday; Colombians go for third place against the Cane growers of the Mochis, of Mexico.

Colombian defeat

Rondón, who lives a memorable Caribbean series, went 2-4 at the Estadio Monumental Simón Bolívar, in Caracas, with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored. He reached 15 freights in eight games and leaves behind the mark of 13 shared by American Willard Brown (Cangrejeros de Santurse, 1953) and Tony Batista (Águilas Cibaeñas, 1997).

the opener Guillermo Moscoso He won his second victory, after admitting three hits and five runs in five innings and distributing seven strikeouts. Anthony Vizcaya scored his fourth save. Rondón’s productive bat got up early: a single from the Caracas centerfielder boosted his teammates Ali Castillo and Wilfredo Tovar in the first inning, who opened the act with consecutive hits.

The third episode was moved. Dayan Frias he received a ticket and scored with a double by Gustavo Campero, with which the Colombians discounted in the upper part of the chapter, but the Venezuelans scored two in the lower part and opened the distance again. Rondón consumed another big turn, with three men on the bases with no outs, although this time he missed with a short fly ball.

Caracas, the same, would add two lines, the first when Dominican Isaías Tejeda was hit by a ball from Julio Vivas and the second with a fly ball from Orlando Arcia. The fifth inning was another give and take.

The Cowboys made two. Dayan Frías singled and scored with Gustavo Campero’s triple. Francisco Acuña gave another hit that boosted Campero. The Lions also added two. The great moment arrived for Rondón, with a swing that took the ball out of the park with Hernán Pérez on the pads and his record. The long-haired production continued with one more score in the sixth inning. Pérez chartered Tovar with a line to the center.

The Vaqueros tightened with two runs in the eighth, but the Lions’ closer, Vizcaya, stopped the threat dead in its tracks.

AFP

