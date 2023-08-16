Russia is engaged in the construction of service centers for the repair and maintenance of Russian armored vehicles in African countries, Alexander Mikheev, head of Rosoboronexport, said on August 16 on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

“We are working on projects for the construction of modern service centers for the repair and maintenance of Russian armored vehicles, as well as automotive equipment in a number of African countries,” he quotes TASS.

Earlier, on August 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s political cooperation with Africa should be used to deepen cooperation in the economy. He pointed out that Russia treats African countries as friends, and they reciprocate. The Russian leader specified that in such conditions it is necessary to expand cooperation.

On July 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that relations between the Russian Federation and Africa “are on the rise.” He stressed that this interaction is based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Meanwhile, on July 29, Putin held a press conference on the results of the Russian-African forum held in St. Petersburg. He stated that the Russia-Africa summit was held at a good level and with good results. The President added that African countries are already actively working with Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation (MTC), purchasing weapons, and studying military affairs.