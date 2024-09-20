Square Enix released a demo of Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Sevena 3D remake of the hit RPG that sold over 1 million copies during its original release in 1993 in Japan.

Before Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Coming on October 24 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, players can now pre-order the game through the platform of their choice to receive two items, “Shiyuan’s Tactical Primer” and “Cat’s Amulet,” which will be very useful.

Source: Square Enix

The new trailer introduces the Seven Fallen Heroes, giving players a glimpse into their past, as well as two new classes: “Imperial Blacksmith” and “Dancer.”

We also recommend: Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven is a remake with a lot of love

What is the Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven demo about?

Through this demo that is already available as you read this article, you will take on the role of Emperor Leon alongside his second son, Prince Gerard. Together they begin an epic adventure in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven which will be experienced through generations and where Leon, Gerard and the following emperors will have to fight against the Seven Heroes – once considered heroes and who, for unknown reasons, now seek revenge against the world.

The demo of Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven concludes with a battle against Kzinssie, part of the Seven Heroes, paving the way for a multi-generational story to unfold.

Considering that the demo’s save data is transferable to the full game, players will be able to continue their adventure without any issues when the game officially launches on October 24, 2024.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on October 24, 2024. Will you give it a try? Follow the conversation via our Discord and don’t miss any more news through the space of Google News on TierraGamer.