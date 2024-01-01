Monday, January 1, 2024, 10:57



New Year's Eve ended with 920 incidents attended to by the Emergency Coordination Center, which is 6% more (55 cases) than the previous year. Murcia and Cartagena were the municipalities with the most matters managed, with 343 and 105, respectively.

By nature of cases, the most numerous this New Year's Eve were those related to citizen security (145), followed by medical consultations (102), both in figures almost identical to the previous year. The health workers treated 32 poisonings (one more than last year) and 43 noise complaints were received. In addition, 15 traffic accidents were managed, of which 5 caused injuries.

The most notable incident was the death of a 73-year-old man after falling down the stairs of his house, in the Cartagena neighborhood of Los Mateos. The event occurred at 10:40 p.m. and, after his wife called the emergency services, the health workers could not do anything to save his life.

Just an hour earlier, a 45-year-old man was rescued after falling into a pool in an urbanization in Alhama. The patient, who was rescued from the water by other occupants of the home, was in cardiorespiratory arrest when the paramedics arrived. He was transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia in very serious condition.

At 7:32 a.m. on New Year's Eve, a collision between two vehicles traveling on the RM-F7 highway as it passed through Beniaján left four people injured, two of whom required hospitalization.

Also early this Monday, a team from the Murcia Local Police Motorist Group intercepted a driver who was traveling in the wrong direction without a driving license and tripling his blood alcohol level.